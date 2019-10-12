‘Trump is such a dirty player’, says Robert De Niro

Legendary actor Robert De Niro addressed the US president Donald Trump as a ‘dirty player’.The actor said this at the BFI London Film Festival.

” Today, everything’s been turned upside-down because of Trump because he is such a dirty player” said the actor. ” He won’t get away with it forever, but he is getting away with saying these things about every institution”, the actor added.

Earlier in an interview given to a London news paper the actor has said that US has a gangster president.

Earlier American pop singer Rihanna has also accused the Trump is the most mentally ill man in the US.