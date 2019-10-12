Turkey’s Bombing Helps ISIS Militants Break Out of Jail

The world is starting to pay more attention to Turkey’s offensive in Syria. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that Syria must be freed from the foreign military presence and territorial integrity of the country must be completely restored. Now, a shelling attack on Syria by Turkey has indirectly helped detained members of the Islamic State.

The ISIS members who were jailed have managed to escape from a Kurdish-run prison in northeastern Syria today after Turkish shelling hit the area following the removal of US forces.

Video has emerged allegedly showing a number of prisoners escaping the compound, after Turkish mortar fire against Syrian Democratic Forces trying to move the occupants.

Turkey has claimed that it has already killed 342 Kurdish fighters.