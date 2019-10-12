UAE issues travel advisory for Emirati citizens travelling to India

The UAE Embassy in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory for Emirati citizens travelling to India.
The authority has urged citizens wishing to visit India to disclose their gold jewelry to the relevant authorities at Indian airports in order to avoid legal accountability.The advisory was issued by the embassy on their official Twitter account.
The UAE had in August also advised its citizens against travelling to Kashmir.
???? ????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ??????? ?? ???????? ??????? ???? ??????? ??????? ??????? ?? ???????? ???????? ???? ????? ???????? ?????????. pic.twitter.com/QDth7JYBZr
— UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) October 12, 2019
