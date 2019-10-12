UK to mint coins with Mahatma’s imprint

To commemorate the 150 th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the UK government will mint coins with his imprints, UK foreign minister Sajid Javed said.

Sajid Javed who was also the cultural secretary during the installation of a Gandhi statue in Parliament square said now him being the master of the Royal mint would never withhold from the decision to issue coins with Mahatma’s image on it.“So I can announce tonight that I have asked the team at the Royal Mint to bring forward proposals for a new coin to commemorate Gandhiji,” said Javed speaking at Asian Media Group’s GG2 Leadership Awards ceremony.

The GG2 Leadership Awards are held annually to celebrate the most influential members of the UK’s South Asian community.