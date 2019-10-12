US to deploy 3000 additional troops to Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper says he has authorised the deployment of additional forces, including fighter jets and a defence system.

He said it was in response to “threats in the region”, amid efforts to protect the kingdom from “Iranian aggression”.

The move comes after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities in September.

“Taken together with other deployments, this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorised within the last month,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

The US has increased the deployment of forces in the region by 14,000 since May, according to CNN. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had requested additional support, Mr Esper said.