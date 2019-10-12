Xi- Modi unofficial summit in Mamallapuram wraps up today,Kashmir and terrorism issues discussed

he Xi-Modi unofficial summit in the historic coastal town of Mamallapuram will be concluded on Saturday. The second informal summit, the first one which was held in Wuhan China is progressing in a positive note with the two-state leaders-Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi putting forth matters related to their national interests to the table.

On Friday they discussed two thorny issues in bilateral relations – ways to narrow the trade gap between India and China and eradicate terrorism with an agreement to join hands to fight radicalization. The delicate issue of Kashmir was also referenced as per sources but the details are not left out. The leaders mainly discussed trade and economic ties and ways to improve bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the leaders had “very open” and “cordial” talks mainly over dinner that stretched to two-and-a-half hours – far exceeding the originally allotted time. Modi and Xi had a sojourn yesterday evening through the sea brimmed ancient Pagodas and the stone-carved Arjun’s penance sculptures which date back to the Pallava era (4th to 9th century) and one of the reasons for choosing Mamallapuram was to highlight the contacts between the Pallava kings and China’s Fujian province where Xi served as governor once.