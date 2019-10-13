2 Minor girls sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy

Two minor girls has been sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy. The incident took place in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police has registered a case under Section 376(3) (Rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been identified.

The incident came to light after one of the girls fell sick and was taken to the hospital, where the doctor revealed to the parents that she had been sexually assaulted.

Another five-year-old girl in the neighborhood, also revealed to the parents that one boy used to lure them by offering treats and money and sexually assault them.