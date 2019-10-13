BJP leader shot dead by unidentified assailants

A BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. .Dhara Singh aged 47 was killed by unidentified assailants. The fatal incident took place in Deoband, Sahranpur on Saturday. The police has not yet ascertained the motive behind the murder.

Singh who works as a sector-in-charge at a local sugar mill was going to his workplace from his home. He was stopped by tow-bike borne criminals near a railway crossing and opened fire at him.

This is the third murder in the state in the past one week. Last week BJP leader Yashpal Singh and Kabeer Thivari were also shot dead by criminals.