BJP leader shot dead in front of wife

A local BJP leader was shot dead in front of his wife by two miscreants. Harala Debnath 55-year-old local BJP leader was killed in Nadia district West Bengal.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the BJP leader who also runs a grocery shop stepped out of his shop after the day’s work.

“We were preparing to close our shop. Two persons came posing as customers and asked for some goods. When my husband turned to give them those goods, they fired at him and fled,” Debnath’s wife Chandana Debnath said.

BJP leaders accused that Trinamool Congress is involved in the murder.