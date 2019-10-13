BJP MLA gets notice from party after bad mouthing Muslim community

A video of Rudrapur BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukra is doing rounds in social media in which he bad mouths Muslim community specifically.Following this the party had rolled its sleeves up and a show cause notice is forwarded demanding him to reply with in a week.

“Their wives and daughters defile you by spitting into the food they serve you. I will not step in any one of these people’s house till I am alive, ” said the BJP MLA in the video.”My identity is because of you, not these Muslims. I never help any Muslim. These people live in this country and think bad about the country. What is this dividing the country into four parts?,” he added.The MLA is also heard saying that he will not bow to any Muslim or Mosque and he will serve only those belonging to his own community.

Devendra Bhasin BJP spokesperson said that BJP is a party that thinks about development, prosperity, and happiness of all and does not discriminate on the basis of caste, class, religion, region and language. Rajkumar Thukra had earlier created controversies when he called Sita Devi as “meri Jaan’ during the enactment of Ramleela staged in Rudrapur.