Cooking ‘Payasam’ on burning funeral pyre, Tantrics arrested

In an unusual incident, villagers of Chayansa near Ballabgadh in Haryana handed over three tantrics to police who were cooking ‘Payasam’, a sweet dessert. Nothing was unusual in it, except the dessert was cooked over a blazing funeral pyre of a woman.

The funeral pyre was of the 50-year-old wife of Roopchand a local villager and all relatives left the crematorium by 8:30 PM after lighting up the ceremonial pyre. But Roopchand later returned back around 9:30 PM to find three poojaries cooking and chanting mantras by placing an earthen pot on top of the pyre. He summoned the villagers and the Poojaries were handed over to the Police.

Sooraj Nath, Veer Nath, and Bharat were identified to be working as poojaries in nearby villages. They were performing a tantric vidya poojan for summoning special powers. All three poojaries were taken to jail by the police. Whereabouts of a pot full of dessert not disclosed.