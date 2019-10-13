Gujarat School Exam Question Paper has a Shocking Question on Mahatma Gandhi, You Won’t Believe this

In a shocking incident, a question in a school exam in Gujarat has shocked the Gujarat Education authorities. The question asked how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide! Authorities have already initiated an inquiry on the issue.

“Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?” (how did Gandhiji commit suicide) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of ‘Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul’, an official said.

There was another shocking question in the exam paper of Class 12 students and it was about “writing a letter to district police chief complaining about the rise in the sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers”.

The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is an organization of some self-financed schools and educational institutions getting government grants in Gandhinagar.