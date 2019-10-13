Husband gives ‘triple talaq’ for not becoming ‘modern’

A woman from Bihar accused that her husband has given her ‘triple talaq’ for not being ‘modern’. Noori Fathima claimed that her husband has divorced her for not behaving in modern way.

The woman has lodged a complaint at the Women’s Commission. In the complaint Noorie Fathima accuses that her husband has asked her to wear mini skirts and to drink alcohol. She has been beaten by her husband for not doing this . He has given triple talaq some days early.

” I got married in 2015 and after few days of our marriage we moved to Delhi. A few months later, he told me to be like every other modern girl in the city, wanting me to wear small dresses and go to night parties and consume liquor. When I refused he used to beat me everyday. After torturing for many years, a few days ago he asked me to leave his house and when I refused, he gave me triple talaq”, she said to news agency ANI.

The Women’s Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra has informed that a notice has been send to the accused to appear before the commission.

As per the new Muslim Woman (protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, triple talaq is a criminal offence.