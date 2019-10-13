ICC Asks People to Caption Ravi Shastri’s Photo, What Follows is a Troll Fest! Check this Out

Ravi Shastri has once again become a target of social media trolls and this time International Cricket Council is to be blamed. ICC had shared the picture of Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, where he is standing with his hands outstretched, which was probably taken during a practice session.

“Caption this” ICC tweeted after sharing the image and what followed was a troll fest. Shastri’s image was morphed into the place of Rose from the famous Titanic pose and much more. Check these out.

Live from Dusshera Ground ? pic.twitter.com/U2dhTQwOSZ — Unemployed Marwadi ?? (@Muaaaahrwadi) October 13, 2019

This is Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).