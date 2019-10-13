Latest NewsInternational

‘Ice, glass, soda not needed’: Glenlivet launches ‘scotch whisky’ capsules: Video

Oct 13, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Soda, glass and ice are the main basic things to drink liquor. Although soda, water and ice can be excluded from the list but without glass it is not possible. But everything is possible now. Yes, now a whisky lover can have his favorite drink even without glass as whisky in capsule form has launched.

The premium scotch whisky manufacturer Glenlivet has launched the whisky cocktail in the market. Glenlivet is the world’s second best selling brand of scotch whisky.

The video shared by the company on their twitter account has been watched by 87 lakh people. The whisky will now available only in London.

The capsule can be enjoyed by simply by popping the whole thing in your mouth.The company claims that a single capsule contains 23 ml whisky. The capsule is available in three colours and flavors.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close