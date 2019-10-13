Latest NewsKerala

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala

Oct 13, 2019, 08:34 am IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning with isolated heavy rains are likely over south peninsular India during the next 24 hours.

??????? ???????? ??????????? ?????? 5 ??????????????? ?? ?????? ???????

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ???????, ????

