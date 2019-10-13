Mariam Thresia will be declared saint today

Pope Francis will today at Vatican declare Sr Mariam Thresia saint. The Pope is scheduled to make the historic declaration at St Peter’s Basilica Square at 1.30 pm.

Mariam Thresia, founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family (CHF), will be declared as a saint along with Cardinal John Henry Newman from England, Sr Dulce Lopes from Brazil, Sr Giuseppina Vannini of Italy and Marguerite Bays, a lay woman from Switzerland.

Sister Mariam Thresia is the fourth from the Kerala state who will be attaining sainthood, of which two were women. Prior to this, Vatican had declared three Kerala-born Catholics, including Sister Alphonsa, Sister Euphrasia and Father Kuriakose Elias Chavara, as Saints.