“Modi played his last card on Kashmir”, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Addressing a ‘Human Chain’ event, set up to express solidarity with Kashmiris at D Square in Islamabad, Pak premier Imran Khan said revoking the article 370 was the last card Modi played and the humanitarian crisis slapped upon Kashmiris were not given adequate coverage by the world media. He said the Hong Kong protests fill the world media space while a humanitarian crisis is given a blind eye.

He said Kashmiris will not accept India’s decision of ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and will come out when the restrictions are lifted.”Narendra Modi committed a mistake, he has played his last card, but the people of Kashmir will never accept it,” he said. Khan said that “people of Kashmir have no fear as for seven decades they had been subjected to conditions that eliminated their fear.”