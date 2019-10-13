Pakistan again violates ceasefire

Border Security Force (BSF) officials informed that Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani rangers targeted civilian areas in the Hiranagar sector along the Line of Control.

The Indian security forces retaliated to the provocation by the Pakistan security forces. No causalities has been reported. But a couple of houses near the LoC has been damaged.

” Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Hiranagar sector last night till today at 05.30 am. Pakistan rangers once again targeted civilian areas, BSF effectively retaliated” informed BSF.