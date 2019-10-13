PM Modi slams Congress and NCP, says ‘Opposition criticism reminds of a neighboring nation’

In a scathing attack PM Modi, today slammed Congress-NCP coalition in Maharashtra during an election campaign speech ahead of by-polls.

Modi drew parallels to the Congress-NCP statements criticizing the Union government to Pakistan, without naming it. He poked the opposition saying that the thought process of them is diagonally opposite to national interests and does rhyme well with the hostile neighbor. He added that the Jammu& Kashmir is not just a piece of land for Indians but it is the forehead of our motherland and inch to an inch of Jammu & Kashmir reflects the thoughts and strengths of India.

The decision to scrap Article 370 on August 5, giving special privileges to Jammu & Kashmir was criticized by Congress-NCP coalition.