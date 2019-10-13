Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister o inaugurate Kartarpur corridor: Date announced

Oct 13, 2019, 06:53 am IST
Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of inauguration was announced. Union Minister Harsimrat Badal has informed this through social media. Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister  on November 8.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP),” Badal tweeted.

“What could not have been made possible for 72 years under the Congress rule, PM Modi has corrected that wrong now,” she added.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part—from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border—is being constructed by India.

