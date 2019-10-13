RSS chief asks the ideal volunteer to take the lead in organizing “every street and town”

Addressing a gathering of right-wing intellectuals in Odissa RSS chief Mohan Bhagvat said it is necessary to create an ideal volunteer-someone with a clean character, who will take the lead in organizing ‘every street and town’ and transforming India to a better future. He was delivering his speech during his 9-day tour of Odisha.

He asserted the need to groom the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transforming the country as it is not be possible to change the 130 crore people in it, he told a meeting of intellectuals here. Bhagwat added that an individual is insignificant before the society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.