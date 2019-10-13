Latest NewsIndia

‘There is no greater enemy of human rights than terrorism and Naxalism’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is not a bigger violation of human rights than the one inflicted by terrorism and Naxalism. Union home minister said this while addressing the 26th foundation day of NHRC.

“Due to Naxalism, many districts were deprived of development and many lost their loved ones. Did they not have human rights? The human rights have been violated in the biggest capacity for those who have suffered from Naxalism and terrorism,” said Shah.

“It is our responsibility to deal with custodial deaths and extrajudicial killings but it is also our responsibility to provide every person with a life of dignity and peace,” he added.

