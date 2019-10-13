This school aims to teach honesty, read to know this distinct village school

A village higher secondary school in Chakberiya within Patna district is distinct in its curriculum. The School has honesty as one of its subjects and the teaching method adopted is also unique.

The school gates are never closed but none of the students venture to exit the compound before school hours. All the essentials are available within the school compound. But the real difference is that the school has a dedicated classroom for teaching honesty. The school has a grocery store in which all commodities-paper, pencil, rubber to sanitary napkins are available. But there is no one to collect the money in the cash counter. The pupils after collecting the required item will drop the cash to an open box.

A teacher of the School, Nishi Kumari explained that every month a stock worth 1000 rs is purchased for the grocery store and counting the drop-box is only done then. Earlier the collected cash ranged from 920-950 rs which meant some students had not dropped the exact value of the commodity collected. Such students were enrolled in an honesty curriculum and were given classes so that now the collected money is exactly 1000 rs.

The principal of the school K Thripathi is of the opinion that a habit of honesty should be cultivated on students on a preliminary level.However, this school has the least of dropout numbers in the region as a result.