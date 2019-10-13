Two youths arrested for robbing the purse of PM Modi’s niece

Delhi Police, Northern Zone had arrested two youths in connection with a snatch and run incident, with the victim being PM Modi’s niece. A dozen police officers launched a raid operation in the Sadar Bazaar, Nabi Kareem, Chandni Chowk, and Sultanpur area to nab the thieves. The robbers were arrested from the Nabi Kareem area.

After the incident Police went through over 200 CCTV camera footages deployed in the area and identified the man sitting behind the scooty as Nonu, who has criminal records of the same nature. He was a resident of Sultanpur and now lives in the footpaths of Nabi Kareem. As a teenager, he indulged in the crime buy pick-pocketing purses from soft targets in the crowd.

The snatched purse is said to contain close to 50,000 Rs.