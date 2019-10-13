UAE police issues new warning for drivers

The Abu Dhabi police has issued a new warning for drivers. The Abu Dhabi police through their social media handle has issued the new warning. The Abu Dhabi police has shared a video on twitter to educate the drivers on how to change lanes correctly.

Offenders will be imposed a fine of Dh.400.

The Road Safety department has revealed that around 47% of lane change and turn instances, indicators were not used. This revealed after studying 5000 instances between February to June 2019.

At least 59 people were killed and 495 were injured in 2018 by the accidents related to sudden lane change or lane swerving.