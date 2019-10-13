Virat, Sourav or Dhoni? Who is the Better Test Captain? Gautam Gambhir’s Answer Might Surprise You

India registered another victory against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs and is now leading the series 2-0. It was Virat Kohli’s double century in the first innings that proved pivotal in India’s success and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Kohli’s captaincy and rated him a better captain than Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.

“If you are scared of losing, you will never win and probably that’s the biggest plus he has, he isn’t scared of losing,” Gambhir said in the post-match show. “We talk about Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, but what Virat has created, India has started winning overseas as well,” he added.

Gambhir appreciated Kohli’s courage of not going for the extra batsman and playing with five bowlers even in overseas conditions.