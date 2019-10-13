“We are a Hindu rashtra”: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India is conceptually a Hindu nation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that India is conceptually a Hindu nation. The RSS chief siad this while addressing a meeting of the intellectuals in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

” We are Hindu rashtra, but at the same time let me clarify Hinduism is not same form of worship or some language. Hinduism is the name of a cultural legacy which is the legacy of all people living in India. When the jews were being chased away and looking for refuge, India was the only country that gave them shelter. The religion of Parsis is safe only in India. The most happy Muslims in the world would be found in India”, said Mohan Bhagwat.

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS: …Maare-maare Yahudi (Jews) firte they akela Bharat hai jahan unko ashray mila. Parsion (Parsis) ki puja aur mool dharma sukrakshit kewal Bharat mein hai. Vishwa mein sarvadhik sukhi Musalman, Bharat mein milega. Ye kyun hai? Kyunki hum Hindu hain…" (12.10) pic.twitter.com/btO3Zdixgz — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Mohan Bhagwat also said that Muslims in India had their forefathers who converted to Islam. The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari mandal- the highest policy making body – of RSS will held its meeting in Bhubaneswar. The meeting will be held between October 14 and 20.