Women's World Boxing Championship: Manju Rani secures silver medal

Oct 13, 2019, 02:55 pm IST
In boxing, India’s Manju Rani secured silver medal in the 48 kilogram category in the Women’s World boxing Championship. She lost the the final match to Ekaterina Palceva of Russia. The second seeded Russian boxer beat sixth seeded Rani by 4-1.

Manju Rani was the only Indian boxer to enter the finals of the tournament. Manju Rani also become the first Indian woman boxer in 18 years to enter the finals in her maiden appearance in the tournament.

Earlier six time world champion Mary Kom has won a bronze medal in the 51 kilo category. Two other Indian woman boxers Jamuna Boro and Lovlina borgohain has also won bronze medals.

