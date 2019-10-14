8900 kg of explosives seized ; 2 arrested

A total of8,900 kg of explosive material meant for stone-crushing industries was allegedly unloaded illegally at a stone-crushing unit and dumped negligently in Hyderabad, in violation of the Explosives Act, police said.Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said

Based on specific information, a raid was conducted on the unit on October 12 and two vehicles containing the explosive materials(376 boosters) and 165 non-electric detonators were seized, a police press release said.