Ayodhya Dispute: Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Ayodhya district and surrounding places. The section 144 is imposed by the district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha till December 10.

The Section 144 which bans the assembly of four or more people, procession and public protests was imposed as the Supreme Court will soon gives its judgement in the Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid land dispute case.

” Section 144 imposed in the district till 10th December in anticipation of verdict in Ayodhya land case. The decision to impose Section-144 has also been taken in consideration of upcoming festivals”, said Anuj Kumar Jha.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justices of India Ranjan Gogoi, justices S.A.Bobde, D.Y.Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A.Nazeer may deliver its judgement of November 17.