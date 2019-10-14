‘Big day for every Indian’: social media flooded with congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee

The social media is flooded with messages congratulating the Indian born economist living in US Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel Prize in Economics.

The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/mYOdoudVij — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2019

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer has been awarded the Nobel Prize for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/SuJfPoRe2N — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2019

” The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment based approach has transformed development economics which is now a flourishing field of research”, said the Nobel committee.

Extremely happy to note that eminent #economist Shri Abhijit Banerjee is among the 3 Nobel laureates awarded the prize for #economics this year. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/i1YjKCFNeZ — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 14, 2019

Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for winning the #NobelPrize2019

His incredible work in poverty alleviation has made our country proud. The renowned economist was a key consultant for the path breaking NYAY programme presented by the Congress Party. — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2019

Congratulations JNU. A fresh Nobel Prize for your Alumnus! https://t.co/x46S7cWyAw — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 14, 2019

Prof Abhijit Banerjee, the calumny spread about both Presidency & JNU is rebuffed yet again. You’ve done your alma mater proud, adding further distinction. This is the second Economics Nobel from Presidency! https://t.co/0sbGCAufzV — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 14, 2019

Abhijit Banerjee's pathbreaking work has also benefitted lakhs of children studying in Delhi govt schools One of Delhi govt's most imp education reform 'Chunauti' has transformed govt school classroom teaching. It is based on the model developed by him. https://t.co/peHgYqXSHt — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2019

Congratulations Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer! https://t.co/3fSgZ6e4uQ — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 14, 2019

And finally, Abhijit Banerjee’s Nobel Prize can be viewed as a joint tribute to Harvard (where he took his Ph D) and to the hard work he has done since. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 14, 2019

Delighted to hear that Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Dufflo have won the Nobel Prize for Economics. Richly deserved. Abhijit is a proud graduate of that much-maligned university, JNU, and his work has inspired many younger Indian scholars. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 14, 2019

Big day for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee for being among the winners of this year’s Nobel prize for Economics. Work on poverty alleviation gets highest endorsement. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2019

Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed. ??? ????? ? ??? ????? ? — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019