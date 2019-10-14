Latest NewsIndia

‘Big day for every Indian’: social media flooded with congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee

Oct 14, 2019, 07:58 pm IST
The social media is flooded with messages congratulating the Indian born economist living in US Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel Prize in Economics.

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer has been awarded the Nobel Prize for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

” The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment based approach has transformed development economics which is now a flourishing field of research”, said the Nobel committee.

