India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the chances of a heavy downpour in Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday. A yellow alert has already been issued in certain districts in these days.

Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram districts have a yellow alert for Wednesday while Ernakulam and Idukki have a yellow alert on Thursday.

People are expected to keep vigil and take necessary precautions.