Doctor arrested for raping patient and sharing the video

The Mumbai police has arrested a doctor for raping a patient and sharing her video on social media. The doctor aged 58 was arrested by Meghwadi police.

As per the woman came in contact with the doctor in 2015 to help her in treating piles. Once when she was in extreme pain and had visited the doctor’s clinic, she was given an injection. After being administered the injection, she slept for 45 minutes at the doctor’s clinic .

As she returned her house, the doctor send her a video clip of having sex with her. Then after by threatening showing the video doctor sexually assaulted her many times.

In 2018, the woman got married and the doctor once again put pressure on her to have sex with him. As she refused to the demand, the doctor send the video with her husband. The woman confessed everything to her husband and they both filed a police complaint.