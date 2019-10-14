Doctor prescribes pregnancy test to men who complained about stomach ache

A government hospital doctor has prescribed pregnancy test to two young men. The doctor prescribed pregnancy test as the men complained of stomach ache. The incident took place in Chatra district in Jharkhand on October 1. The doctor also prescribed to undergo test for HIV and hemoglobin.

Doctor Mukesh , a government doctor has prescribed pregnancy test to Gopal Ganjhu aged 22 and Kameshwar Janhu aged 26. They reached the lab and there the doctor in charge of the lab has informed them that the pregnancy test is done only on woman.

The young men has complained to Arun Kumar Paswan the civil surgeon in the district against doctor Mukesh kumar. The district civil surgeon Paswan has ordered an inquiry in the matter. But Mukesh Kumar has denied the allegation. Mukesh said that it is a conspiracy hatched to defame his reputation.