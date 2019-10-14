Former Indian captain set to be new BCCI president

Indian cricket team former captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to be the new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). National media reported that the former Indian skipper is leading in the race to become the next BCCI president and former Indian batsman Brijesh Patel will become the IPL chairman.

The new board of directors will take position on October 23 from the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA). For the last three years the BCCI is ruled by the Committee of Administrators appointed by Supreme Court.

Union Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhummal will be the new treasurer, reported the national medias. Arun Dhummal is the younger brother of union minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

Ganguly is at present the president of Cricket Association of Bengal.