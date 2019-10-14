Former PWD minister booked for corruption in Rs 600-crore PWD scam

Former PWD minister and two former officials were booked by Tripura police over corruption case. Badal Choudhary, a senior leader of CPM has been booked over alleged irregularities in construction work amounting to more than Rs.600 crore carried out between 2008 and 2009.

The Tripura police has registered a corruption case against Choudhary, former chief secretary Yashpal Singh and former chief engineer of PWD Sunil Bhowmik. The police has charged corruption, cheating, criminal breach of trust and various sections against them.

Chaoudhary has been questioned thrice by Vigilance. Communist Party of India (Marxist) has alleged the case against Choudhury is a part of political revenge.