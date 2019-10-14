French power giant Total to buy 37.4 percent shares from Adani Gas

Total – The French energy Giant on Monday has expressed its willingness to acquire a 37.4 percent stake in the Adani Gas. The announcement comes after one year when Adani and Total stroked an agreement of 50:50 partnership to import and retail natural gas in the region. However, the value of the 37.4 percent stake is not yet revealed.

Total is the world’s second-largest liquified Natural Gas company before the announcement had revealed its intentions to widen its footprint in the subcontinent by teaming up with Adani Gas.