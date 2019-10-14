HD Deve Gowda praises PM’s beach plogging

JDS chief HD Deve Gowda had some words of appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who went plogging on a beach in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram on Saturday, ahead of his second round of informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I saw the video of @narendramodi plogging barefoot at a beach in Mamallapuram, TN. This is an inspiring start to traverse towards a plastic-free India,” Mr Gowda tweeted on Saturday, sharing the video of PM Modi picking up litter from a beach.

The post from Mr Gowda, who has been openly critical of the BJP and PM Modi in the past, comes days after an exchange between the two leaders on Twitter about Mr Gowda’s visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.