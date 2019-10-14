“If you press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan”,says BJP leader

“If people press the lotus symbol, it will mean a nuclear bomb has been automatically dropped on Pakistan. Kindly vote for BJP and make our party win once again in Maharashtra state. I believe lotus will definitely bloom in the upcoming elections”, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigning for BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in Mira Bhayander constituency in Thane.

He also took a jibe at the opposition parties, saying, “Goddess Lakshmi doesn’t sit on a palm, bicycle or watch, rather she sits on a lotus, which he called a symbol of development.”

Referring to the revocation of Article 370, the BJP leader said that the results of these polls will reveal people’s ‘rashtra bhakti‘ (patriotism), as these will be the first elections to be held in the country after the scrapping of Article 370. The vote you cast will not be for Narendra Mehta alone, but it would be for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis,” Maurya told the gathering.

Talking about infamous ‘shastra puja’ row, the UP Deputy CM lambasted the Opposition leaders, saying that the people in Congress and NCP were pained when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed ‘shastra puja’ on the Rafale fighter jet, emblazoned it with an ‘Om’ and placed lemons under the aircraft’s wheels.