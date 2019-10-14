Indian consulate issues travel advisory for UAE visitors

Consulate-General of India in Dubai on Monday, October 14, reiterated its reminder for all Indians travelling to the UAE: Get travel insurance that can cover expenditures in case of an emergency.

In a fresh advisory it issued on Twitter, the mission said: “The Consulate keeps receiving various requests from Indians visiting UAE seeking assistance to meet unforeseen medical expenditure or repatriation expenses due to a medical condition or accident.

“In all such cases, the Consulate tries to help distressed Indians within the means provided by the Government of India. Many expenditures, however, do not fall under our scope.”

It added: “It is therefore advised that all Indian nationals who are travelling to the UAE for visit or tourism purpose should take adequate insurance cover including for medical purposes for the duration of their stay/visit in the UAE.”

The mission first issued the advisory on travel insurance in February this year, following two back-to-back medical emergencies involving Indian tourists in the UAE.