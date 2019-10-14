Indian economist wins Noble prize in economics

After Amartya Sen another Indian economist has been awarded with the Nobel Prize for economics. Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee has won the prestigious award.

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer has been awarded the Nobel Prize for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

” The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment based approach has transformed development economics which is now a flourishing field of research”, said the Nobel committee.

The Nobel prize for Economics is awarded by the Swedish Central bank and is awarded first in 1969. The prize was added to the five awards created by the will of Alfred Nobel.

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee is an Indian American economist. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at MIT. Banerjee is a co-founder of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab , a research affiliate of Innovations for Poverty Action, and a member of the Consortium on Financial Systems and Poverty.

Banerjee was a president of the Bureau for the Research in the Economic Analysis of Development, a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, a research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, an international research fellow of the Kiel Institute, fellow at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a fellow at the Econometric Society. He also has been a Guggenheim Fellow and an Alfred P. Sloan Fellow. He is the co-author of Poor Economics.