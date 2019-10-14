INX Media Scam: Court reserves order on Enforcement Directorate’s plea to arrest P.Chidambaram

A special court in Delhi has reserved the order on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to arrest former union minister P.Chidambaram in Inx Media money laundering case. The court will pass the the order on the plea on Tuesday.

Former union finance minister P.Chidamabram is under judicial custody till October 17 in INX media corruption case filed by CBI. The CBI court has has extended his custody on October 3.

Earlier the special court judge has issued a production warrant against the veteran Congress leader and asked the Tihar jail authorities to produce him in the court on Monday.

CBI has arrested the senior Congress leader on August 21. He was remanded in CBI custody by the court. He was sent to judicial custody on September 5.