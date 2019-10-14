Kartarpur corridor: Prime Minister will inaugurate; Date announced

Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The date of inauguration was announced.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurudaspur in Punjab with Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. This corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

Union Minister Harsimrat Badal has informed this through social media. Kartarpur corridor to Sri Kartarpur Sahib will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 8.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8th, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP),” Badal tweeted.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. After the inauguration, he will pay his obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi. On November 11, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) stage. On November 12, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the SGPC stage.”, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal informed the media.

Eternally Grateful to Guru Sahab for enabling Modi ji to correct the wrong committed by @INCIndia 72 yrs ago & connecting us to the abode of our Guru. 2/2#kartarpurcorridor — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 12, 2019

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part—from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border—is being constructed by India.