MV Agusta launches Dragster 800 RR Range in India : Price and Features

MV Agusta has launched Dragster 800 RR Range in India. The Dragster 800 RR range includes the standard Dragster 800 RR, the Dragster 800 RR America and the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli. The Dragster 800 RR and the 800 RR America is priced at ? 18.73 lakh and the 800 RR Pirelli is priced at ? 21.05 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The 800 RR America is a special edition model and only 200 units will be on sale worldwide.

The Dragster 800 RR America gets a distinct colour combination of red, blue and white which are the colours of the American flag. Also, each unit features an ‘America Special Edition’ badge and the production serial number as well. The seat is also done in red colour and makes use of different materials for the rider seat and the passenger seat. The tank is done in metallic blue and red while the trellis frame is painted red too.