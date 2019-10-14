Nobel laureate in chemistry Yoshino longing for more battery research

Akira Yoshino, the Japanese chemist who won the Nobel prize for his research on lithium-ion batteries says there are still many unanswered questions in his research and is eager to continue his research.

Akira is credited with the creation of commercially viable lithium-ion batteries, which were earlier bulkier. After completing his graduation in petrochemistry in 1972 he ventured to research in the research of rechargeable batteries which resulted in the evolution of revolutionary lion batteries, which powers almost all of the smart gadgets today.

“The real form of lithium-ion is full of mystery. If I go back to the basics of my research, I could discover ideas and technology different from what we have now. It’s very exciting,” Yoshino said later in a conference room at Asahi Kasei’s Tokyo headquarters.