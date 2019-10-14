Pakistan P.M Imran Khan Takes Kashmir Issue to Another Country

Amidst tension with India on the Kashmir issue, Pakistan P.M Imran Khan has been desperately trying to take the Kashmir issue to different nations. His latest endeavor was to get the support of Iran as he discussed Kashmir situation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Khan visited Iran on Sunday to help reduce tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace.

Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said Khan discussed the situation in Kashmir with Rouhani and expressed gratitude over “Iran’s support” on the Kashmir issue. India has already made it clear that it will not let any third party mediation in the Kashmir issue.