Pakistan Railways to operate special train for Sikhs

The Pakistan Railway has informed that it will operate special trains for Sikh community on Sunday. The special train will run from Nankana Sahib railway station to Karachi. The special train will run to facilitate the the Sikh people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The train from Nankana Sahib will leave 10 am and reach at Karachi at 11.50 am on Monday.

The train has been adorned with the picture of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth place Nankana Sahib and his resting place, the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur as well as other religious images. Also one part of the coach is dedicated to the Holy book of the Sikh’s Guru Granth Sahib.

Pakistan earlier has announced that it will give 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims. The first part of the Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan in November first week in special train. Sikhs will continue in Pakistan till November 8.