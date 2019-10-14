This Leader From Kerala is Upset About the ‘Human Rights Violation’ Against Madani

PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts was recently given permission by the court to visit his mother in Kerala, who is sick.

The wheelchair-bound Madani received a huge welcome in his place. Now Muslim league leader E.T Muhammad Bashir has said that what is being done against Madani is a huge violation of human rights.

Although the Muslim League did its best, we couldn’t do a lot. Muslim League always took a stand in favour of Madani issue,” said Mr. Bashir who is also the organising secretary of Muslim League.

I was the first to have raised Madani’s issue on parliament. We did our best but couldn’t bring results in his favour,” he added.