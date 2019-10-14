Varun Dhawan to play ‘war hero’ Arun Khetrapal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will play the role of Arun Khetrapal, the recipient of Param Vir Chakra. Varun Dhawan has confirmed that he will portray the role of war hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the film directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The news was announced on Monday as it is a special occasion of Arun Khetarpal’s birthday.

Arun Khetarpal was a Second Lieutenant of Indian Army and a recipient of India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra. He was awarded the military decoration posthumously. He sacrificed his life at the age of 21 during the India- Pakistan war in 1971.

The biopic will be produced by Dinesh Vijin.