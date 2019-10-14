Varun Dhawan to play ‘war hero’ Arun Khetrapal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will play the role of Arun Khetrapal, the recipient of Param Vir Chakra. Varun Dhawan has confirmed that he will portray the role of war hero Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in the film directed by Sriram Raghavan.
The news was announced on Monday as it is a special occasion of Arun Khetarpal’s birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday 2/lt #ARUNKHETRAPAL. It’s always been my dream to play a solider of INDIA. This is my most important film . Can’t wait to be directed by the mad genius sriram Raghavan one more time to bring to the big screen the life of 2/lt #ARUNKHETARPAL. Cant wait to begin working with dino vision my producer who always has a vision but this time with emmotion. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #poonahorse. JAI HIND ??. Thank you to my fans and hope i don’t let you down.
Arun Khetarpal was a Second Lieutenant of Indian Army and a recipient of India’s highest military honour Param Vir Chakra. He was awarded the military decoration posthumously. He sacrificed his life at the age of 21 during the India- Pakistan war in 1971.
The biopic will be produced by Dinesh Vijin.
